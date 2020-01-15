advertisement

Miles of queues are building up on the M1 following reports of an accident and a broken down truck.

Inrix, a traffic monitoring service, claims that the southbound carriageway is partially blocked.

Two cars are involved in the collision, they say, between junction 24 for the A453 Ashby Road (Nottingham South / East Midlands Airport) and junction 23 for the A512 Ashby Road East (Loughborough).

Half-hour delays are recorded – and reports suggest that there is also a broken down truck soon after the accident.

Updates are below

