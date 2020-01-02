advertisement

Around 37 warnings were issued in Victoria, and more than 50 fires rage across the state. The worst fires are particularly evident in East Gippsland, in the northeast and in the Alpine region.

The residents of these areas have been told to leave, with temperatures rising on Friday before going above 40 ° C in some areas on Saturday when the wind gets stronger.

The authorities issued a complete fire ban on Friday in East Gippsland and in the Wimmera, Northeast and Southwest regions.

Emergency Management Victoria said that people in northeastern Victoria – including the Ovens Valley, Upper Murray, Mount Buller and King Valley – could be isolated if they did not leave by Thursday.

“You have to get into a built-up area before Friday morning because the fire risk increases after that time,” the agency warned.

None of the flames are currently burning above the wake and act level, the second highest bush fire alarm.

Emergency management commissioner for Victoria Andrew Crisp said that lightning strikes in the northeast will likely trigger new fires on Friday. Unusually low humidity means that fire is also likely at night.

“The state is dry, it is really dry,” Crisp told reporters.

A catastrophic state has been declared for the East Gippsland Shire, Mansfield Shire, Wellington Shire, Wangaratta Rural Shire, Towong Shire and Alpine Shire, which is forcing people to evacuate.

The statement was made for seven days. The forces were introduced after the devastating flames of 2009 and have never been used before.

A group of 39 firefighters and two United States liaison officers also arrived on Thursday to respond to the Victorian situation. Another 71 firefighters, 61 from the United States and another 10 from Canada, are expected to arrive next week.

– With AAP

