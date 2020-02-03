advertisement

A junction of the M42 on the Leicestershire / Derbyshire border is closed this morning after a crash.

The junction at Appleby Magna also connects the A42 and the A444.

advertisement

Anyone traveling on the M42 / A42 should continue straight on as there is no access to the roundabout at the moment, reports Leicestershire police.

Drivers should use alternative routes.

We cover this story live. The updates are below.

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, things to do with children, shopping and homes for sale.

.

advertisement