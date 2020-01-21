advertisement

Firefighters are facing a major fire on Snibston Drive in Coalville this evening.

In a tweet around 7:40 p.m. today, the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said, “Great fire at Coalville – plant involved, Snibston Drive – more to follow.”

Fire officials were unable to immediately provide further information.

LeicestershireLive understands that the fire is on or near the Biffa site. Residents of the area said they saw several fire trucks pass by.

Jassi Singh, owner of the Coalville Fish Bar at Ashby Road, said: “I can see there is a big fire because there is a bright orange glow in the sky and the air is full of smoke.

“Lots of police cars and fire trucks passed by.”

Updates on this story are below.

