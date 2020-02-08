advertisement

Traffic is “very slow” on the M1 in Leicestershire this afternoon due to an accident.

Lane one of the four is closed on the south side of exit 22, for the A50 at Coalville and Ashby, and exit 21, for the M69 and Fosse Park.

advertisement

We are reporting this incident live. The updates are below.

In addition to our website, Leicestershire Live has a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily preview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletter.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, politics and many other topics.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you as well as news alerts.

For updates on your place of residence, you will also find InYourArea.co.uk, a personalized service to provide information and news near you, both from us and from other sources.

In your area also has an application to which you can register.

We want you to be able to hear from Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland when and how you want.

Many of you already do, with more than 3.7 million users visiting our website each month.

.

advertisement