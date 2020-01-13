advertisement

An accident caused long queues on the A50 this morning.

The traffic information company Inrix indicates that the accident occurred on the westbound carriageway between exit 2 for Alvaston and exit 3 for Swadlincote.

One lane is closed.

He added that at least one car was involved and that traffic was queuing for about five kilometers. There are delays of approximately 20 minutes.

Follow our live updates on this incident below.

