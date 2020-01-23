advertisement

There are long delays on the A38 heading north into Derbyshire this morning due to an accident.

Traffic information company Inrix says there was an accident on the road just before its roundabout with the M1 at South Normanton.

Google Traffic shows heavy congestion at the scene.

Details of the vehicles involved or injuries are not yet known.

You can follow our live updates below.

