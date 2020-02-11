advertisement

The A50 was closed following a serious accident between a truck and a motorcycle.

Derbyshire Roads police have warned that there will be a “nighttime closure” on the A50 eastbound between junction 4 for the A38 and junction 2 for the A6.

advertisement

They said that all eastbound traffic is diverted to junction 4.

There is traffic queuing at the scene.

Follow our live updates below.

We want you to be able to hear from Derbyshire when and how you want.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter @ derbyshire-live feed, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, pets, what’s going on, good news and lost and found items.

.

advertisement