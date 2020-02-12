advertisement

There are long delays to Derby this morning due to a light outage.

The traffic information company Inrix indicates that the maintenance problem is on the A38 heading south towards Little Eaton Island.

advertisement

Google Traffic has heavy traffic in the area, with queues extending from the roundabout to Coxbench.

You can follow our live updates below.

We want you to be able to hear from Derbyshire when and how you want.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter @ derbyshire-live feed, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters. If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, pets, what’s going on, good news and lost and found items.

.

advertisement