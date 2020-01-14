advertisement

Motorists are stuck in long tailgates again this morning while repairs continue on the old Swarkestone Bridge.

Twelve meters of the wall were destroyed in an accident on Saturday evening and two-way traffic lights have been in place since to allow repairs.

He is currently in a “dangerous condition,” said a county councilor.

The bridge reopened on Sunday when engineers arrived and temporary lights were placed at each end to control traffic.

It is hoped that the signals will fall within the next two days, said a worker on the site.

The scaffolding will then go up where the wall is broken so that traffic can flow normally.

An authorization from Heritage England will be required to obtain the stones required for repair.

This happens when Cadent lays a gas line on the nearby railway bridge. Two-way traffic lights are also installed.

