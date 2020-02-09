advertisement

Storm Ciara is expected to disrupt Derbyshire today, with strong winds of 60 to 70 mph expected.

The Met Office has issued an orange weather warning, which covers the entire county and will be in place until 9 p.m. tonight.

advertisement

Some damage to buildings is expected, such as blown roof tiles, while flying debris could result in injury or life threat.

Dangerous bulk scaffolding in a Derbyshire town center has caused an area to close overnight and drivers are urged to take extra care on the roads.

Several events have been canceled, while longer journey times on the roads and cancellations of train, plane and ferry services are expected.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong and widespread winds will affect much of England and Wales on Sunday.

“Heavy rain will accompany strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions. Winds will slowly ease from the north during the latter part of the afternoon and during the evening.”

Follow our live updates below

.

advertisement