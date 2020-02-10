advertisement

Snow begins to fall in parts of Leicester and Leicestershire this afternoon.

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow in the city and the county.

The regions of Loughborough and north-west Leicestershire are already covered with white matter.

The Met Office has warned drivers of possible road and public transportation disruptions due to snow.

Do you have pictures of the snow? Send an email to our newsdesk at newsdesk@leicestermercury.co.uk.

You can follow our live updates below:

