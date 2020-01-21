advertisement

A major route into and out of Derby was closed by police this afternoon due to a serious collision.

A52 Ashbourne Road is closed in both directions from Princes Charles Avenue to Markeaton Island.

Derbyshire Live understands that there was a collision between a cyclist and a truck.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said, “We advise #Derby motorists to avoid #MarkeatonIsland this afternoon while we are witnessing a serious collision. We received information about the collision just before 2 pm .

“Ashbourne Road, from Princes Charles Avenue to the roundabout, is currently closed. We expect it to remain closed for a period of time. Officers are on site to divert traffic.”

Queue traffic also affects traffic between Derby and Mickleover on the A38, according to the traffic information service Inrix.

A journalist is on the scene.

