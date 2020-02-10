advertisement

Disruption is expected in parts of Derbyshire this morning as the county continues to recover from the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Emergency services received hundreds of calls on Sunday as high winds hit the county, causing trees to fall and roads to close.

In some cases, the buildings were partially damaged due to the severity of Storm Ciara.

Derbyshire County Council said in a tweet that it expects the travel disruptions to continue into the morning.

The authority said on Sunday evening: “The worst of #StormCiara may have passed, but we are still facing the consequences.

“More than 100 reports of fallen trees and 40 floods. Cleaning continues overnight but disturbances are possible in the morning. Be careful and please do not ignore closed signs.”

Traffic information company Inrix says that the A512 Via Gellia Road near Matlock is closed due to a fallen tree.

