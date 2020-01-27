advertisement

There are delays on the A38 at Derby this morning due to a crash.

Traffic information company Inrix says the accident blocked a lane on the northbound lane between Markeaton Island and Palm Court Island.

advertisement

There are currently queues several kilometers north and south in this area.

Details of the vehicles involved or injuries are not yet known.

Google Traffic is experiencing serious route delays.

You can follow our live updates below.

We want you to be able to hear from Derbyshire when and how you want.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter @ derbyshire-live feed, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters. If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, pets, what’s going on, good news and lost and found items.

.

advertisement