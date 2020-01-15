advertisement

There are serious delays on the M1 near Derby this morning following an accident.

Traffic information company Inrix said the two-car accident occurred on the southbound carriageway between Exit 24 for East Midlands Airport and Exit 23 for Loughbourough.

There is approximately seven miles of queued traffic and drivers face delays of approximately 35 minutes.

The details of any injuries are not yet known.

According to reports, a truck broke down shortly after the accident.

Follow our live updates below on this story of breaking news.

