advertisement

The A563 Lubbesthorpe Way is currently closed by police in both directions.

An incident in the area of ​​Braunstone Lane, Leicester, is behind the closure.

advertisement

A police spokesperson said, “Please use alternative routes, thank you for your patience.”

Updates on this are below

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, things to do with children, shopping and homes for sale.

.

advertisement