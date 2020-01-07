advertisement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Columbia police investigate after alleging that a woman was shot and killed in a medical facility near Harden Street.

The Columbia police say they are still looking for the suspect. The police say he is considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach him.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier has an update from the location.

The police assume that it was a domestic incident that started outside of the Waverly Family Practice on Tuesday afternoon.

When they got there, the police said they found the victim lying on the floor and their children were with her.

The suspect got away in a truck, parked him and then went on foot, the police say.

According to Columbia Police, Brandon Gerald Wise (born: 7-25-87) should be classified as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

