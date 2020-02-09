advertisement

There are 3 minutes

A reminder of the progress of Division 1 before today’s action.

5 minutes ago

Impressive for everyone in Edendork to have their home in order to welcome today’s shock with Kerry.

The last time I stood in @EdendorkGAC park a few years ago, their clubhouse was in ruins after an arson attack. Kerry is now ready for a championship game against Tyrone. Fantastic day for them. https://t.co/aUVJKFpUJE

– Michael Foley (@ MickFoley76) February 9, 2020

8 minutes ago

Not all of the lower league games have survived the weather.

Laois against Cavan (Division Two), Louth against Offaly (Division 3) and Wicklow against Sligo (Division Four) are all off.

12 minutes ago

IT HAPPENED An eventful day gathering the sporting events which were victims of Storm Ciara – undoubtedly the second strongest push of the day – but the great matches of Division One survived the weather and will continue.

Tyrone v Kerry moves forward, although he has moved from Omagh to Edendork.

The rest of the Division One games go ahead, Meath hosting Mayo in need of points, while Donegal hosting Galway.

All games are brought back into play at 2 p.m., and we’ll keep you posted here on The42.

