Traffic is lining up on the M1 tonight following a crash.

Two cars are implicated in the incident, which causes delays between exit 22 of the A50 near Coalville and exit 21a near Kirby Muxloe.

We are covering this incident live. The updates are below.

In addition to our website, Leicestershire Live has a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily preview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletter.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, politics and many other topics.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and sport you are interested in, as well as news alerts.

For updates on your place of residence, you will also find InYourArea.co.uk, a personalized service to provide information and news near you, both from us and from other sources.

In your area also has an application to which you can register.

We want you to be able to hear from Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland when and how you want.

Many of you already do, with over 3.7 million users visiting our website each month.

.