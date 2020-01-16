advertisement

ABC News – The Senate officially approved impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday shortly after 12:00 p.m. after being handed over by key members of the House of Representatives, which officially triggered the third lawsuit against a president in history.

The property managers arrived in the Senate after silently walking through the Capitol to present the articles, with the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, taking the lead.

The Senate Sergeant shouted, “Listen! Hear you! Hear you! All individuals are offered to remain silent while in detention as the House of Representatives files impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States, Donald John Trump, before the United States Senate. “

Then Schiff read the articles accusing the president of abuse of power and congressional obstruction while all 100 senators sat at their desks and listened.

He cited the article and called Trump “a threat to national security.” His behavior “justifies impeachment”.

“Determined that Donald J. Trump will be charged with high crimes and crimes,” said Schiff, D-Calif., And added, “Donald J. Trump has abused the presidency.”

Schiff quoted the articles and said President Trump had acted “corrupt motives” by conditioning $ 391 million in military aid to Ukraine “for the purpose of providing vital military aid” for “corrupt personal benefit”.

“President Trump abused the presidency’s power in a manner that is contrary to the constitution,” said Schiff, saying that the president “inserted the presidency’s power” by blocking the house’s impeachment investigation.

Schiff noted down the officials – particularly – who stood up to subpoenas from the House, including some of the witnesses the Senate Democrats now want, including incumbent White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

When the ship was finished, the property managers were released and left the Senate Chamber.

With the articles “issued” or read into the file, Judge John Roberts will now leave the Supreme Court at 2:00 p.m. to be sworn in to chair the impeachment proceedings against the Senate. Roberts is sworn in by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, President pro tempore – the senior Senator who presides over the Senate in the absence of the Vice President.

Once Roberts is sworn in, he is expected to swear in all 100 senators.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this week that he expected the impeachment process to begin in the Senate on Tuesday, January 21.

It is expected that all senators will be present for the duration of the process, which several senators say should take at least two to three weeks.

According to the guidelines of the propriety process, when Roberts arrives every day, the senators must “quietly get up at their desks” and stand until Roberts takes his place.

Senators are expected to do the same if Roberts leaves the chamber every day.

The senators must refrain from speaking to the neighboring senators in the chamber and must remain seated every day throughout the process.

Cell phones and other electronic devices are not permitted in the chamber. Senators and staff who have access to this chamber are asked to store their devices in a separate room outside the chamber.

Senators need Roberts as “Mr. Chief judge. “

Parliament voted Wednesday afternoon to formally file the impeachment charge against Trump.

The House of Representatives resolution officially appointed the seven managers who were appointed by House Speaker spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday morning and will act as prosecutors in the Democratic case.

“This is a very important day for us,” said Pelosi on Wednesday.

“Time was our friend in all of this,” she added, noting what she called the new “incriminating” evidence that has emerged in the month since the impeachment vote on December 18, including new documents and other evidence by Lev Parnas. an employee of Rudy Giuliani, the President’s personal lawyer.

Schiff said the new evidence that the house only revealed Tuesday night needed to be examined by the Senate.

At this point, it has not yet been decided whether the Senate will hear witnesses during the trial or consider new evidence.

