The ceremony will air on The CW tonight.

With the shortened timeline for awards, ceremonies were a complete success. The Critics’ Choice Awards will be presented for the 25th time on Sunday evening. The broadcasting of The CW begins at 7:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST. (Annoying, yes.) Taye Diggs returns to host the event, which is being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

On the film side, this year’s nominations for Netflix ‘”The Irishman” are listed with 14 nods. However, Martin Scorsese’s film came home empty-handed to the Golden Globes last Sunday. Netflix is ​​a television leader with six nominations for Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us mini-series.

You can find your local station list on the CW website, and the website also hosts a live stream. You can also use YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV or AT&T TV Now.

If none of them work for you, IndieWire keeps a list of all winners with real-time updates. The full list of nominations can be found below.

BEST PICTURE

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gemstones”

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage History”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite is my name”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gemstones”

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina – “The farewell”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – We

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women” Charlize Theron – “Bomb”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”

Tom Hanks – “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – “Marriage History”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bomb”

Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTOR

Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”

Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “We”

Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Bomb”

“The Irishman”

“Knife out”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best director

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage History”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gem” s

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage History”

Rian Johnson – “Knife Out”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – “A nice day in the neighborhood”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins – “1917”

Phedon Papamichael – “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

Lee Smith – “1917”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite is my name”

Julian Day – “Rocketman”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Bomb”

“Dolemite is my name”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

“Disgusting”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

BEST ACTION FILM

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

BEST COMEDY

“Book Smart”

“Dolemite is my name”

“The good bye”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knife out”

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR FILM

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Midsummer”

“Us”

BEST FOREIGN VOICE FILM

“Atlantic”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Burning Lady”

BEST SONG

“Glasgow” (no place like home) – “Wild Rose”

“I will love myself again” – “Rocketman”

“I stand with you” – “breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Speechless” – “Aladdin”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Get up” – “Harriet”

BEST RESULT

Michael Abels – “We”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”

BEST DRAMASERIE

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“David Makes Man” (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“We Are” (NBC)

“Guardian” (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – “That’s Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter – “Evil” (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – “Billions” (Showtime)

Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Regina King – “Guardian” (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – “Pose” (FX)

Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO)

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Asante Blackk – “That’s Us” (NBC)

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – “Billions” (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Justin Hartley – “That’s Us” (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – “Guardian” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMASERIE

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – “Guardian” (HBO)

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “That’s Us” (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Amazon)

“Mom” (CBS)

“One day at a time” (Netflix)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Walton Goggins – “The Unicorn” (CBS)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Eugene Levy – “Schitts Creek” (Pop)

Paul Rudd – “Living with Yourself” (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – “Sherman’s Shop Window” (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

Best actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate – “Dead For Me” (Netflix)

Alison Brie – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – “Towards a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry” (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Daniel Levy – “Schitts Creek” (Pop)

Nico Santos – “Superstore” (NBC)

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein – “The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Amazon)

D’Arcy Carden – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Sian Clifford – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two” (Comedy Central)

BEST LIMITED ROW

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Incredible” (Netflix)

“When You See Us” (Netflix)

“Years and Years” (HBO)

BEST FILM FOR TELEVISION

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film” (Netflix)

“Guava Island” (Amazon)

“Local Son” (HBO)

“Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Christopher Abbott – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – “When You See Us” (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Noah Wyle – “The Red Line” (CBS)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Joey King – “The Deed” (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – “Incredible” (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – “Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or film for television

Asante Blackk – “When You See Us” (Netflix)

George Clooney – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – “When You See Us” (Netflix)

Dev Patel – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film” (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Russell Tovey – “Years and Years” (HBO)

Best support actress in a limited series or movie for television

Patricia Arquette – “The Act” (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Toni Collette – “Incredible” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – “Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Emma Thompson – “Years and Years” (HBO)

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (fox)

“Undo” (Amazon)

Best talk show

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Amy Schumer: Growing” (Netflix)

“Jenny Slate: Stage Fright” (Netflix)

“Live in front of a studio audience: Norman Lear’s Everyday Family Life and The Jeffersons” (ABC)

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (HBO)

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” (Netflix)

“Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

