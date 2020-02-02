advertisement

For everything Super Bowl-y this Super Bowl Sunday, you can follow our live blog below.

Go to the live updates here

Before we get started, here’s a quick background below …

In Miami’s crowded scene, the Super Bowl is still the hottest ticket in town

Fans hoping to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV face a steep bill this year, with a place for the big game still one of the most coveted in all professional sports. The average ticket price for Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers totaled $ 5,828 on StubHub, the second-highest highest price seen for the Super Bowl in the past 10 years, according to data compiled for Reuters on Saturday from the resale platform ticket.

13 minutes, $ 13 million: The logistics of pulling out of a Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show is only 13 minutes long, but the millions-minute extravaganza takes thousands of months, months of planning and military precision to draw. The organizers have the Herculean task of turning a football field into a concert venue and returning in less than half an hour, without damaging the playing surface.

Luke Willson has tried the best, and the worst, played in the Super Bowl

The Canadian experienced the thrill of winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2014 as a tight end rookie when the Seattle Seahawks sent the Denver Broncos 43-8. But then came the exaltation of a controversial 28-24 loss next year to the New England Patriots.

The 30-year-old native of LaSalle, Ont., Says there is no greater – or bitter – disappointment in football than winning or losing the Super Bowl.

“I don’t think so,” Wilson said this week during a phone interview. “The year we won it, we started hot (11-1 en route to a 13-3 record) and I felt like we had a pretty good team, so it was kind of in the back of everybody’s mind.

“When we finally got to the point where we won, it was just pure humility. And it was exactly the opposite polar next year.”

The birth of Willson and Regina, Jon Ryan, who was the Seattle striker in both Super Bowl appearances, were the last of 15 players of Canadian origin to participate in the game, according to NFL Canada. That drought will end Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, of Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., Will start on the right tackle for the Chiefs.

