Hello and welcome to the live report from day 01 of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. Follow all updates and results of the tournament with me. Lavanya,

Game 02: The fifth seeded Yuichi Sugita meets Thomas Fabbiano at the second encounter in the main field of the single.

Game 01: The 2019 finalist, Ivo Karlovic, leaves the Tata Open Maharashtra after losing in two sets to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. 3-6, 4-6

Our correspondent, Anjana Senthil, is in Pune and will bring us updates from the tournament as soon as it happens. If you are here, give them a call!

FIXTURES FOR THE DAY:

C. Stebe defeated I Karlovic with 6-3, 6-4

Y Sugita vs. T Fabbiano LIVE

S Nagal vs. V Troicki

S Caruso vs. R Ramanathan





PREVIEW:

It should have been a special year. It should have been the festival of the best in tennis. The 2020 Tata Open Maharashtra is finally the 25th year of the ATP tour in India. The 25 glorious years saw something like that Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Carlos Moya make India a pit stop for their preparations for the Australian Open. The weather and conditions were favorable, the timing was perfect, and the tournament was appealing.

It was the preferred stop for 25 years. For some it was even lucky to start the season here.

But the start of the ATP Cup has changed this year. The week after the Australian Open, it was doubly difficult for organizers to pull the big names.

To compensate for the lack of star power – there is only one player from the top 50 (Benoit Paire). In the individual draw, five Indians take part in the main draw: two direct entries and three wild cards in the main draw the best opportunity to collect some important ATP points in the Olympic year.

Also through the offer Leander Paes The double joker card is likely to have given Leanders last ATP tournament on Indian soil the excitement of being a host

