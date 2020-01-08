advertisement

How he responds to Iran could be a crucial moment in his presidency.

By Jordyn Phelps

ABC News – President Donald Trump will speak to the nation from the White House at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning after Iran overnight attacked two bases in Iraq that house US troops.

The president announced the planned address in a tweet on Tuesday evening and was optimistic about the Iranian strike in two facilities in Iraq.

“Everything is good! Missiles have been fired from Iran at two military bases in Iraq. Victims and damages are now being assessed. So far, it is good! We have by far the most powerful and best-equipped military in the world! I will be tomorrow Make a statement early, ”Trump tweeted.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

The President’s tweet turned away from his tougher rhetoric when he warned earlier in the day: “If Iran does something it shouldn’t do, it will suffer the consequences and very badly.”

Iran launched the attack last week in retaliation for the US-ordered murder of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. President Trump and the broader government said Soleimani is working to organize an “upcoming” attack on US personnel and facilities to justify the murder, although Democrats raise questions about what evidence the government has that the attack is real ” imminent “The administration has so far refused to outclass this information.

The White House has given no clues as to what the President’s message will be, but has announced that it will receive the address from the White House Grand Foyer.

The speech may come at a crucial time for Trump, who was elected to the White House three years ago because he promised to unravel the United States from endless wars in the Middle East. But at the beginning of an election year, the President’s assassination of Soleimani has brought the US closer to the brink of an expanded military conflict in the region.

The decision before the president in his next move could be crucial to get the nation on the road to a full-scale war with Iran, or it could relieve the tension by withdrawing from an unrivaled stance.

