advertisement

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – You can support Special Olympics South Carolina in the next few days by shopping and donating at Publix. On Tuesday, some special members of Richland Co.’s sheriff department were at a local publix to raise awareness and raise money for the cause.

“We pack groceries, my second career, and we support Special Olympics. Special Olympics is an organization that we really support. This is only our way to contribute to them,” said Sheriff Leon Lott of Richland Co.

advertisement

For more than 20 years, Lott has been helping to raise money and attention for Special Olympics South Carolina.

“Because they are part of our family. In this way we support our family in the sheriff department and then our extended family, the other athletes who are part of the Special Olympics. It is our way of supporting them and letting them know how much we care about them and that we love them, ”said Lott.

A few live PD MPs joined him to raise money.

“Who else do you want to wrap up as Sheriff Lott and these guys? How great are they?” Asked Leigh Lowery, communications director at Special Olympics South Carolina.

You can donate to any Publix in the state through the Carry the Torch campaign until January 12th.

“We are the seventh largest program in the United States. Right here, in little, old South Carolina, we’re doing great things in Special Olympics World, ”said Lowery.

All of the money that was donated remains in South Carolina to help the nearly 30,000 Special Olympic athletes.

“100% of the money we collect through Law Enforcement Torch Run goes to our athlete programs. So it includes accommodation, food, transportation, everything you need for state games and other competitions. 100% of this money will be used to fund these programs, ”said Lowery.

More information about Special Olympics South Carolina can be found here.

advertisement