Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League!

The second tallest PBL player in the world, Tai Tzu Ying, will play for defending champion Bengaluru Raptors today.

On Monday, two boys illuminated the stage with an exciting fight. Lakshya Sen

North Eastern Warriors vs. Bengaluru Raptors

Sequence of the game:

Mixed doubles: Lee Yong Dae / Kim Ha Na v Chang Penf Soon / Eom Hye-won

Men’s singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu vs. Sai Praneeth

Women’s singles: Asmita Chaliha vs. Tai Tzu Ying (Trump)

Men’s doubles: Bodin Isara / Lee Yong Dae (Trump) vs. Arun George / Rian Agung Saputro

Men’s singles: Tanongsak Sansomboonsuk v Brice Leverdez

Live Blog:

MATCH 1: Lee Yong Dae / Kim Ha Na (NE) vs Chang Peng Soon / Eom Hye Won (Bengaluru)

Game 2:

2: 2: It is always fascinating to see double and mixed doubles in badminton, just because of the quick return and the net reflexes. This match turns out to be a perfect example of this. Most points go to long rallies.

Game 1:

8-15: Chang Bald and Eom Won give Bengaluru the perfect start with solid returns. The Malaysian-Korean couple have no problems, although this is the first game together.

5-8: Bengaluru Raptors takes the lead in the middle of the game as the defending champion starts his campaign against North Eastern Warriors. No early nervousness due to the mixed double pair and Soon and Won.

