Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League! I am Lavanya and I will guide you through the fourth round of the Chennai section of the tournament.

LIVE: North Eastern Warriors vs. Awadhe Warriors

Sequence of the game:

Mixed doubles: Bodin Isara, Kim Ha Na v Ko Sung Hyun, Christinna Pedersen

Men’s singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu vs. Vincent Wong Wing Ki [Trump]

Women’s singles: Michelle Li vs. Beiwen Zhang

Men’s doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga, Lee Yong Dae vs. Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol [Trump]

Men’s singles 2: Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk against Subhankar Dey



Before the game

It is day 4 of the PBL and we have Awadhe Warriors on trial for the first time, against North Eastern Warriors.

Defending champion Bengaluru Raptors lost to North Eastern Warriors after Tanongsak Sansomboonsuk won the decisive match against Brice Leverdez. So NE comes in with a shot in the arm. If Awadhe Warriors can win in the first game, we have to wait and see.

In the meantime, yesterday you missed the following in the PBL promotion. Tie 3 saw Chennai Superstarz against Mumbai raptops. A brilliant 4: 3 success was waiting for the host, but Shreyanshi Pardeshi and the Kims gave Mumbai a smile despite the loss. Highlights | report

Where to see

Premier Badminton League ties can be viewed on the Star Sports Network and streamed on hotstar

