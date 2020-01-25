advertisement

Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of season five of Premier Badminton League! I am Lavanya and I will keep you company through the tie today.

LIVE ACTION: Pune 7 aces against Mumbai Rockets



Game 1:

advertisement

8-5 Sent long by Chirag. Aces lead during the break.



7-5 Point by point with service errors, in which Chirag’s string breaks. Bat exchange

6-4 The Korean duo have managed to close this gap. Service bug in the trot now.

6-3 Far from the missiles. Chirag and Seitawan take the point.

5-3 Sa rank forces Chirag to make a mistake here.



5-2 Three quick points, one piece first for each side – maintenance errors on both sides

3-1 Another mistake by Gi Jung. On the net here. Chirag forces the experienced couple to make a mistake here.

1-2 Kim Gi Jung looks at the field to indicate that he may have slipped. His loss of balance has cost him a point here because the return is far.

1-1 Oh, but a high jump from Chirag doesn’t stop the shuttle from finding the net

1-0 We start with a decent, balanced rally where Pune takes the first point.

MATCH ONE: Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty / Hendra Setiawan vs. Kim G Jung / Kim Sa Rang

We are less than 7 minutes from live action in Lucknow. From an exciting southern derby yesterday, we now have the Maharashtrian derby ahead of us. Before we continue in the evening, here is the order of the game.

Order of the game

Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty / Hendra Setiawan vs. Kim G Jung / Kim Sa Rang

Women single: Rituparna Das against Shriyanshi Pardeshi

Men’s singles: Loh Kean Yew vs. Parupalli Kashyap

Men’s Single 2: Kasumasa Sakai vs. Lee Dong Keun

Mixed doubles: Chris and Gabby Adcock against Kim Gi Jung / Pia Zebidiah

What is on the menu today?

Action now moves to Lucknow, where the Awadhe Warriors host the league. A breathtaking encounter awaits you in the first game of the second leg – the Maharashtrian Derby, in which Pune 7 Aces faces the Mumbai Rockets. The aces are playing their first draw in the league and want to get off to a good start – the player in focus, Satwik’s double partner in the international circus – Chirag Shetty.

Mumbai Rockets was part of the Superstarz rampage collateral damage this week, losing to Chennai 3-4. The team will try to remedy the situation when it comes to state colleague Pune.

What you missed yesterday:

It was a tie that was worth gold for a leg final. Chennai Superstarz ended his home game and won all three games with the final against defending champion Bengaluru Raptors – a 4: 3 victory that was secured in the final. Satwiksairaj ended up debuting a couple of new moves, as our reporters were promised of a win earlier this week.

Highlights | report

advertisement