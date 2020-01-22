advertisement

Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League!

It is day 3 of the first stage of PBL. The renamed Chennai Superstarz started his campaign with a 5-2 win against P.V. Sindhu-led Hyderabad hunters. Two-time finalist Mumbai Rockets will play their first game against the hosts at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Defending champion Bengaluru Raptors narrowly lost to North Eastern Warriors on Tuesday. Game highlights

Chennai Superstarz vs. Mumbai Rockets

Sequence of the game:

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Jessica Pugh vs. Kim Gi Jung / Pia Bernadeth

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen vs. Lee Dong Keun

Men’s singles: Tommy Sugiarto (Trump) vs. Parupalli Kashyap

Men’s doubles: Sumeeth Reddy / Dhruv Kapila vs. Kim Gi Jung / Kim Sa Rang (Trump)

Women’s singles: Gayatri Gopichand vs. Shreyanshi Pardeshi

Live Blog:

Game 2:

7-6: A 27-shot rally ends with Lakshya Sen at the top. He was in control and ended it with a cross from the net.

6-5: Unsuccessful challenge from Lee on a Lakshya down-the-line smash. A look back shows the landing of the shuttle directly on the route.

6-4: The experienced Lee celebrates a comeback with a patient game.

3-4: In an effort to take the lead, Lakshya becomes aggressive and shoots a shot wide.

1-3: Lakshya misses the chance to give Lee a two-point lead. Alliteration not provided.

Game 1:

15:12: Lakshya wins the first game! He was the dominant player and kept the pace to win the first game. He looks good today. Lakshya Sen is the highest ranking player among the two and he is sure to keep it that way at the moment.

14-12: After missing the previous rally with a net mistake, Lakshya comes with a quick hit from the cross court to the game point in another long rally.

13-11: A leap from Lakshya into the deep.

12-10: Lakshya was the attacking player among the two, with a strong blow that gave him the two-point lead.

9-9: A lack of concentration, a few casual mistakes from Lakshya help the Korean to improve the result.

8-6: After Lakshya Sen recently won a thriller against Priyanshu, he is certainly very confident. He attacks the experienced Lee Dong Keun with an insightful effect for the early advantage.

The second match of the evening is the men’s singles match between Lakshya Sen from Chennai Superstarz and Lee Dong Keun from Mumbai Rockets.

Game 2:

15-14: The two Chennai Superstarz, Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh, won the second game and thus the mixed double against Kim Gi Jung and Pia Bernadeth, which gives their team a 1-0 lead.

Game 1:

15-10: The experienced couple Kim Gi Jung and Pia Bernadeth cleared Chennai’s young couple the first game. Dhruv will be back on the pitch later that night to contest a double for men.

7-5: Jessica continues her excellent run in her debut year at PBL. She takes the lead and drives Chennai to the top in the first break.

2-2: Jessica Pugh was paired with debutante Dhruv Kapila in today’s game against Rockets. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy accompanied them on the opening day of the PBL. Satwik was rested to help him recover from the ankle strain.

