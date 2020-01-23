advertisement

Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League!

It is day 3 of the first stage of PBL. The renamed Chennai Superstarz started his campaign with a 5-2 win against P.V. Sindhu-led Hyderabad hunters. Two-time finalist Mumbai Rockets will play their first game against the hosts at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Defending champion Bengaluru Raptors narrowly lost to North Eastern Warriors on Tuesday. Game highlights

advertisement

Chennai Superstarz vs. Mumbai Rockets

Sequence of the game:

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Jessica Pugh versus Kim Gi Jung / Pia Bernadeth

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen vs. Lee Dong Keun

Men’s singles: Tommy Sugiarto vs. Parupalli Kashyap

Sumeet Reddy / Dhruv Kapila vs. Kim Gi Jung / Kim Sa Rang

Gayatri Gopichand vs. Shreyanshi Pardeshi

Live Blog:

Game 1

The second match of the evening is the men’s singles match between Lakshya Sen and Lee Dong Keun.

Game 2:

15-14: The two Chennai Superstarz, Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh, won the second game and thus the mixed double against Kim Gi Jung and Pia Bernadeth, which gives their team a 1-0 lead.

Game 1:

15-10: The experienced couple Kim Gi Jung and Pia Bernadeth cleared Chennai’s young couple the first game. Dhruv will be back on the pitch later that night to contest a double for men.

7-5: Jessica continues her excellent run in her debut year at PBL. She takes the lead and drives Chennai to the top in the first break.

2-2: Jessica Pugh was paired with debutante Dhruv Kapila in today’s game against Rockets. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy accompanied them on the opening day of the PBL. Satwik was rested to help him recover from the ankle strain.

advertisement