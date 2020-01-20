advertisement

Order of play: Chennai Superstarz vs. Hyderabad Hunters

Mixed doubles: Rankireddy / J.Pugh vs. V.Ivanov / N.S.Reddy

Men’s singles: Sugiarto vs. S.Verma

Individual men: Lakshya Sen vs. P. Rajawat

Women’s singles: Gayatri Gopichand vs P.V. Sindhu

Double men: S. Rankireddy / B. S. Reddy vs. B. Lane / S. Vendy

How about a crash course to keep you up to date? Read this preview from our colleague Dominic Richard to learn everything you need to know about Season 5 of PBL.

Preview of today’s tie:

The hosts Chennai Superstarz compete against champions Hyderabad Hunters at the 2017/18 season opener. An important topic of this encounter is the matchup of women between star player P.V. Sindhu and 16-year-old Gayatri Gopichand.

Scotsman Kirsty Gilmour was expected to face Sindhu in Chennai. The number 31 in the world will only be included in the Superstarz during the Lucknow stage to make room for the encounter between Sindhu and Gayatri.

For men, Chennai is represented by former world champion No. 3 Sugiarto from Indonesia and Lakshya from India, who won five titles in 2019. On the other hand, Hyderabad is represented by the Malaysian shuttle Daren Liew, the bronze medalist of the 2018 World Cup, and the Indian world No. 28 Sourabh Verma.

After Manu Attri was excluded for the superstar, Satwiksairaj should do a double shift for the team in a mixed double with Englishwoman Gabrielle Adcock and in a men’s double with Sumeeth Reddy. The English duo Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, number 32 in the world, will most likely be the choice of hunters for men’s doubles, while Russian Vladimir Ivanov will compete with Sikki Reddy in mixed.

After PBL returns to Chennai after two years and a new franchise represents the city, the host will try to make the most of his three home games. Meanwhile, Hunters, the only team to reach the semi-finals in the past three years, will try to make another statement at the Superstar’s expense.

