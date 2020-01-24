advertisement

Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League!

We are all ready for the final duel in Chennai, where the home team – Chennai Superstarz – will play against defending champion Bengaluru Raptors in the southern derby.

Here’s a summary of yesterday’s exciting relationship between North Eastern Warriors and Awadhe Warriors

We saw a tie that lasted until the last game. With the gripping performances of Cristinna Pedersen, Ko Sung Hyun and Subhankar Dey, they achieved a highly competitive 4: 3 success.

For NE Warriors, Bodin Isara and Kim Ha Na fell short at the start, but Bodin seemed to be having a good time on the bench cheering on his comrades. But the star of the night for the team must be 19-year-old Krishna Prasad Garaga, who almost overtook his team in the men’s doubles game.

You can go through the tie 4 process as it happened here or Click here for Dominic Richard’s match report.

Friday order of play:

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Jessica Pugh vs. Peng Soon Chan / Eom Hye Won (Trump card)

Men’s singles: Tommy Sugiarto vs. B. Sai Praneeth

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen (Trump) vs. Brice Leverdez

Women’s singles: Gayatri Gopichand vs. Tai Tzu Ying

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Dhruv Kapila vs. Peng Soon Chan / Rian Agung Saputro

Live Blog:

Game 1: Dhruv Kapila / Jessica Pugh vs. Peng Soon Chan / Eom Hye Won (Trump card)

Game 1:

Bengaluru Raptors has opted for the mixed pair to take on the trump role tonight. After Chennai sealed the draw in the first three games this week, Bengaluru bet on the first game of the night. Gayatri Gopichand is preparing for another big night as she grapples with Tai Tzu Ying, world number 2.

