Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of season five of Premier Badminton League!

Sequence of the game:

Awadhe Warriors vs. Hyderabad Hunters

Men’s singles: Subhankar Dey vs. Sourabh Verma

Mixed doubles: Shin Baek Cheol / Christina Pedersen (Trump) vs. Vladimir Ivanov / Sikki Reddy

Women’s singles: Tanvi Lad vs P.V. Sindhu

Men’s singles: Wong Wing Ki Vincent vs. Daren Liew (Trump)

Double men: Ko Sung Hyun / Shin Baek Cheol vs. Vladimir Ivanov / Ben Lane

Live Blog:

Match 1: Men’s Singles: Subhankar Dey vs. Sourabh Verma

Game 3:

10-14: Another amazing retreat from Subhankar, but Sourabh was prepared for it and sent in a body punch.

10-13: How did Subhankar get that off the net? He is rewarded for his outstanding sporting skills when Sourabh hits you on the net.

8-12: Subhankar with a casual mistake. He tries to hit a forehand cross-court, but doesn’t get the charge and intercepts the tape.

7-11: It looked like Sourabh had chosen the shuttle after it hit the ground, but the game goes on and ends in his favor.

7-10: A Servh error from Subhankar.

If only PBL didn’t have the ‘first to 15’ rule, we would have no doubt that this match would go on forever.

6-8: No game has seen as many changes in happiness this season in PBL’s current season. Sourabh Verma is the leader in this third and crucial game.

We have an announcement:

6-4: The strength of Subhankar would mean his attack strikes and amazing court reports. He is now using both with great success to take control of this crucial sentence.

4-3: It’s happening again. Subhankar now has three consecutive points. The long rallies of the two have no end.

1-3: After a long shot, Sourabh comes up at a speed of 368 km / h to get the serve back. That’s a lot of power that is packed into this bang.

0-2: The rallies continue. But Sourabh continues his winning streak.

Game 2:



12-15: Sourabh brings it to the decision maker. One of the longest single games for men we’ve seen so far. It’s already 46 minutes in the game and we still have one game to go.

12-14: A cross-court smash to set a game point from Sourabh. He is now on a freakish winning run. Don’t give Subhankar an inch.

12-13: A quick reflex stroke from Sourabh to take the lead.

12-12: Sourabh with another soft game to get the net winner. He throws it on the cross court side. Subhankar was far from picking it up.

12-11: Another change in pace as he jumps to crash the net. Soft touch for the win.

11-10: Another nice rally of the two. As usual, Sourabhh on the offensive and Subhankar manage to retrieve everything that is thrown at us. But Sourabh gets the boastful rights for him with a body blow.

10-9: Sourabh sets up the point with net play and hits it in the back of the field. He’s already over a game and is doing everything to close the gap.

9-8: A desperate sourabh shoots 320 km / h to end Subhankar’s 6-point streak.

8-7: Uh ho. It is a repeat of the first game. Subhankar makes Sourabh make a mistake online. It is very similar to the type of points Subhankar collected in the first game.

6-7: Subhankar came back strongly at this time in the first game. He continues the trend in the second game.

3-7: A deceptive, angled fall from Sourabh to the forecourt stuck Subhankar in one place. Sourabh, the senior player among the two, is currently showing off his skills. A variety of recordings for the previous points. Totally unpredictable.

3-5: Sourabh Verma with two clinical smashes to build a two-point lead.

1-3: A goal across the board, a Subhankar-Sourabh shot from the net, and an away goal in the second game. He led most of the first game and still made some costly mistakes. He wouldn’t want to do that again.

1-0: A great deep smash across the board from Subhankar to Kickstart, which promises to be a fiery second game.

Game 1:

15-14: Another drop shot attempt, another mistake by Sourabh as Subhankar takes the first game despite the trail for the first half. Subhankar started his game when it mattered.

14-14: For Sourabh, the net game goes wrong, not enough power for the shuttle to cross the net.

13-14: Sourabh sets up Gaime Point.

13-11: Great pickup from Subhankar after a sharp blow to keep the shuttle in play. The rally extends to 43 shots and Subhankar wins for his staying power.

12-11: Sourabh gets a forehand winner and then causes a net blow with a full punch to level the scores.

11-9: Subhankar gains confidence, gets quick points to score, and then moves on.

8-9: Dey with another challenge. He takes everything that comes to him and does it. But drift helps the ball land straight from the baseline.

6-9: Verma misses the smash after having full control of the rally. He even had Dey on the floor with a sharp return.

5-8: Sourabh and Subhankar take part in a 32-shot rally. As has been the trend in the game so far, Sourabh receives the crucial point.

4-7: Unsuccessful challenge from Subhankar on a tram call. Sourabh gets it on the line to break the river from Subhankar.

4-6: Attacking winner of Subhankar Dey to gain more confidence.

2-5: A gentle cross-court placement by Subhankar to break Sourabh’s momentum.

1-3: Sourabh Verma is moving well, making a strong start.

Pune 7 Aces, who started their season in the first leg of PBL in Lucknow on Saturday, won 5-2 against Mumbai Rockets.

