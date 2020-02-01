advertisement

Dublin takes a few minutes to settle in Castlebar, and Ciaran Kilkenny skews a very wide shot.

Kerry 0-01 Galway 0-00

Meanwhile, David Clifford removed a point from the game to draw the first blood of the Kingdom.

Mayo 0-01 Dublin 0-00

Aidan O’Shea leads to the Dublin defense and clips the ball over the bar after just 25 seconds. Mayo is not kidding.

We’re on our way to Castlebar and Tralee!

There are approximately 15,000 people expected in McHale Park for this one. The teams are in their arms – we will start soon!

Change for Mayo – Aidan O’Shea is here, replacing Kevin McLaughlin,

Dublin, meanwhile, makes three late changes: Mick Fitzsimons, Conor McHugh and Dan O’Brien of Kilmacud all start. Eric Lowndes, Paul Mannion and Paddy Andrews drop out.

Filtering the news through a few pre-game changes for Kerry. Sean O’Shea is absent and replaced by Michael Burns, while Graham O’Sullivan replaces Tadhg Morley.

Reminder of team selections for tonight’s matches.

Mayo v Dublin

Kerry v Galway

There are still a few games to play this evening, with Laois taking a quick start in the 6 pm throw-in against Armagh in Division Two.

Allianz Football League Div 2 (1st half, 29 min) Laois 0-7 (7) Armagh 0-2 (2)

Kieran Lillis from the game

Elsewhere, starting at 7 p.m., Cavan welcomes Westmeath to Division Two while it is an all-Ulster clash in Division Three between Down and Derry.

Earlier in the day, Wexford beat Carlow 2-10 to 1-06 in Division Four.

YOU CAN ENTER the red zone in the middle of this day of intense sports, but make yourself a coffee and pick up speed, because there is still a lot to do.

We are focusing here on the second round of Division 1 of the National League, a week after Dublin and Kerry gave such a fine tone to Croke Park.

Finalists from all over Ireland from last year dispersed from the capital for this week’s action: Dublin traveled to Castlebar for a fight with former Mayo rivals, while Kerry hosts Padraic Joyce’s Galway.

Both games will start at 7 p.m. and we’ll keep you posted on both.

