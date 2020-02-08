advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. I’m Lavanya and I’m going to take you through the action tonight. Our correspondent Anjana Senthil will bring the update live from Pune.

Planned start for the day: 5pm



Game plan of the day

Men’s single semi-final 1: J. Veselý vs. R. Berankis



Men, singles, 2nd semifinals: J. Duckworth vs. E. Gerasimov



Doubles men – 2nd semifinals: J. Erlich / A. Vasilevski vs. P. Raja / R. Ramanathan



Where to see



Games from the Tata Open Maharashtra can be followed on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the go on Hotstar.

Day 5 in brief:

We have reached the tournament’s business end and we have our single semi finalists and a double finalist pair. Here are the results in a nutshell. For the highlights of day 05 when they happened Click here.



MRS: Jiří Veselý defeated Ilya Ivashka with 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (13-11)

MRS: Ričardas Berankis defeated Yūichi Sugita 4: 6, 7: 6 (6: 4), 6: 2



MRS: James Duckworth beats Roberto Marcora 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

MS: Egor Gerasimov beats Soon Woo Kwon 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4

MD: Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat defeated Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)

