advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. Our correspondent Anjana Senthil will bring us the updates.

Live now:

In the meantime we have another result in the quarterfinals for men in doubles.

advertisement

Men’s singles:

After an intense tie, Duckworth takes the second set 7-6 (8-6). We are now going into a decision set.

The game is approaching the two-hour mark here on Center Court.

Taro Daniel vs. James Duckworth: Daniel and Duckworth play a balanced game here. Duckworth struggled to move on, but made a remarkable response. Daniel gave away three breakpoints and was visibly dissatisfied with himself. Daniel ultimately takes the first set 7-6 (7-4) and leads the second set 6-5.

It was a long game for the Japanese and Australians, with each step matching the other. Who do you have your money for?



Results of the day:

Doubles Men Quarter Finals:

Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann defeated Robin Haase / Robert Lindstedt with 6-3, 6-3

Jonathan Erlich / Andrei Vasilevski defeated Stefano Travaglia / Paolo Lorenzi 5: 7, 6: 1, 10: 8

ATTACHMENTS:

We have put together some interesting matches for you today. This is how the daily routine at Shree Shiv Chhatrapathi Sports Complex looks like:

Men’s singles (round of 16)

Taro Daniel vs. James Duckworth

Kwon Soon-Woo v Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Nikola Milojevic vs. Egor Gerasimov

Benoit Paire against Roberto Marcora

Doubles men (quarter-finals)

Robin Haase / Robert Lindstedt against Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann

Stefano Travaglia / Paolo Lorenzi against Jonathan Erlich / Andrei Vasilevski

Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs. Matthew Ebden / Leander Paes

Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat vs. Antoine Hoang / Benoit Paiire

Where to see



Games from the Tata Open Maharashtra can be followed on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the go on Hotstar.

Day 03 review:

Prajnesh Gunneswaran single-handedly is the only Indian left. He will play Kwon Soon Woo from South Korea tomorrow in the round of 16.

The French prevailed in mixed doubles. Benoit Paire and Antoine Hoang made an impressive comeback to win the Super Tiebreaker 10-7 and secure a spot in the neighborhoods. Paire and Hoang came back after losing the first set to bag the second, and did an excellent job in the super tiebreaker to ensure victory. Following the departure of the team from Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe, defending champion Divij Sharan (the day before with Artem Sitak) and Bopanna left the Maharashtra Open 2020.

Leander Paes remains with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden and the couple Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan as the only Indian dual interest. These two teams compete against each other in the quarter-finals, which means that at least one Indian will make it to the semi-finals.

advertisement