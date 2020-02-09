Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog for the final of the ICC U19 World Championship between India and Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. This is Aashin Prasad who brings you the live updates.
India seems to be the favorite for the final, or will there be a new champion in Bangladesh? Let me know.
Top Runscorer
Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) – 312 runs in 5 matches
Mahmudul Hasan Joy – 176 runs in 5 matches
Tanzid Hasan – 149 in 5 games
Divyaansha Saxena (IND) – 148 in 4 games
Shahadat Hossain (BAN) – 130 runs in 5 games
Top wicket taker
Ravi Bishnoi (IND) – 13 gates in 5 games
Rakibul Hasan (BAN) – 11 gates in 5 games
Kartik Tyagi (IND) – 11 gates in 5 games
Shoriful Islam (BAN) – 7 gates in 5 games
Akash Singh (IND) – 7 gates in 5 games
Defending champion India is the favorite for the fifth U19 World Championship title on Sunday, but Bangladesh faces a tough battle in a purely Asian final.
If the Indian squad for the 2018 edition like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who are expected to play for the senior team, did the exploits of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition, they stars overnight.
Bangladesh has also benefited from careful planning since its quarter-finals for the 2018 edition.
India vs. Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup final: head-to-head
Even though the Indian team led by Priyam Garg was ahead in the tri-series in England and the Asian Cup last year, Bangladesh has always come up with a fight, and field coach Sharma expects it will be no different on Sunday. read this full preview here,
Here is India’s way to the semi-finals.
India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, in Bloemfontein, January 19, 2020: India U19 won with 90 races
India U19 vs. Japan U19, in Bloemfontein, January 21, 2020: India U19 won with 10 goals (with 271 balls remaining)
India U19 vs NZ U19, in Bloemfontein, January 24, 2020: India U19 won with 44 runs (D / L method)
India U19 vs Australia U19, at the Potchefstroom, Super League quarter-finals 1, January 28, 2020: India U19 won with 74 runs
India U19 vs Pakistan U19, in Potchefstroom, semi-finals 1, February 4, 2020: India U19 won with 10 gates
Here is Bangladesh’s way to the semi-finals.
Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, in Potchefstroom, January 18, 2020: Bangladesh U19 won with 9 goals (64 balls left) (D / L method)
Bangladesh U19 vs Scotland U19, in Potchefstroom, January 21, 2020: Bangladesh U19 won with 7 gates (200 balls left)
Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19, at Potchefstroom, January 24, 2020: No result
Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, on January 30, 2020 in Potchefstroom: Bangladesh U19 won with 104 races
Bangladesh U19 vs New Zealand U19, in Potchefstroom, February 6, 2020: Bangladesh U19 won with 6 gates (35 balls left)
