Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog for the final of the ICC U19 World Championship between India and Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. This is Aashin Prasad who brings you the live updates.

India seems to be the favorite for the final, or will there be a new champion in Bangladesh? Let me know.

Top Runscorer

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) – 312 runs in 5 matches

Mahmudul Hasan Joy – 176 runs in 5 matches

Tanzid Hasan – 149 in 5 games

Divyaansha Saxena (IND) – 148 in 4 games

Shahadat Hossain (BAN) – 130 runs in 5 games

Top wicket taker

Ravi Bishnoi (IND) – 13 gates in 5 games

Rakibul Hasan (BAN) – 11 gates in 5 games

Kartik Tyagi (IND) – 11 gates in 5 games

Shoriful Islam (BAN) – 7 gates in 5 games

Akash Singh (IND) – 7 gates in 5 games

Defending champion India is the favorite for the fifth U19 World Championship title on Sunday, but Bangladesh faces a tough battle in a purely Asian final.

If the Indian squad for the 2018 edition like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who are expected to play for the senior team, did the exploits of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition, they stars overnight.

Bangladesh has also benefited from careful planning since its quarter-finals for the 2018 edition.

India vs. Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup final: head-to-head

Even though the Indian team led by Priyam Garg was ahead in the tri-series in England and the Asian Cup last year, Bangladesh has always come up with a fight, and field coach Sharma expects it will be no different on Sunday. read this full preview here,

Here is India’s way to the semi-finals.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, in Bloemfontein, January 19, 2020: India U19 won with 90 races

India U19 vs. Japan U19, in Bloemfontein, January 21, 2020: India U19 won with 10 goals (with 271 balls remaining)

India U19 vs NZ U19, in Bloemfontein, January 24, 2020: India U19 won with 44 runs (D / L method)

India U19 vs Australia U19, at the Potchefstroom, Super League quarter-finals 1, January 28, 2020: India U19 won with 74 runs

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, in Potchefstroom, semi-finals 1, February 4, 2020: India U19 won with 10 gates

Here is Bangladesh’s way to the semi-finals.

Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, in Potchefstroom, January 18, 2020: Bangladesh U19 won with 9 goals (64 balls left) (D / L method)

Bangladesh U19 vs Scotland U19, in Potchefstroom, January 21, 2020: Bangladesh U19 won with 7 gates (200 balls left)

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19, at Potchefstroom, January 24, 2020: No result

Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, on January 30, 2020 in Potchefstroom: Bangladesh U19 won with 104 races

Bangladesh U19 vs New Zealand U19, in Potchefstroom, February 6, 2020: Bangladesh U19 won with 6 gates (35 balls left)

Hello and welcome to Sportstars live coverage of the India U-20 World Cup final against Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

