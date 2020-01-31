advertisement

A woman in her 20s is the third confirmed case of coronavirus in Ontario and the fourth confirmed case in Canada, public health officials announced Friday.

The woman, who lives in London, Ont. and goes to the University of Western Ontario, landed by Wuhan on January 23, said Chris Mackie of the London Health Unit

She showed no symptoms when she arrived, but went down with symptoms the following day, January 24. She went to the hospital but was not ill enough to be admitted. Healthcare workers shook her and sent her home to be monitored from there.

Ontario chief medical officer David Williams says initial testing in Ontario showed the woman was negative for the virus, but subsequent tests at the National Laboratory of Microbiology in Winnipeg turned “positive” to positive.

On her journey from Wuhan to London, she wore a face mask and went straight to medical professionals for testing.

She has been in solitary confinement since every person she came into contact with was made to wear a face mask. She has not been back to university since returning to Canada.

“It is likely that the patient was not infectious at the height of her illness,” Mackie said. He added that its low viral count and the use of a face mask provided limited spread.

