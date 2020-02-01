advertisement

James Owens of Wexford, his referee.

Here are the teams named to start. Late change in the Tipperary team with Joe O’Dwyer for Cathal Barrett.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Declan Dalton (Father O’Neills)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers – captain)

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

23. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

11. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

12. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Evening to all and welcome to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Cork entertains Tipperary in this clash with the Allianz league. The throw-in is at 7 p.m.

