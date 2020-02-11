advertisement

Viz Media released the official trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable.

Look here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbjBbKbWMnU (/ embed)

The trailer accompanies the release of the DVD / Blu-ray set for the film, which is based on the story sheet Diamond Is Unbreakable by JoJos Bizarre Adventure, created by Hirohiko Araki.

Here is the official description of the film:

“Welcome to the idyllic Morioh, whose sea view and enchanting city views make it an airy Japanese utopia. But a chain of gruesome murders has bloodily unsettled its residents, especially Josuke Higashikata, a high schooler with fancy hair and even more unusual skills. Now that his grandfather is on Morioh’s murder list, Josuke will have to use his surreal “stand” powers if he ever hopes to heal his beloved family and city. Josuke may have a relative by his side, but the killer has plenty of help too. “

JoJo’s bizarre adventure: Diamond is unbreakable Nana Komatsu, Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Mackenyu, Jun Kunimura and Kento Yamazaki. The film was directed by Takashi Miike and written by Itaru Era.

The film was originally released in Japan on August 4, 2017 by Toho and Warner Bros.

The film can be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy, RightStuf, Target and Walmart and is currently available for retail at $ 24.98. The DVD / Blu-ray set contains a stand CGI feature, an art gallery and the Japanese film premiere.

