Residents of a Littleover street expressed their fury at the chaos of school traffic that they say they endure every morning.

Locals say the junction of Rushdale Avenue and the Lulworth closure becomes a nightmare between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. every day of the week.

There are three schools nearby and the junction would be a hot spot for parents abandoning their children.

In a Facebook article, residents of Littleover said that the daily race to school makes the area chaotic.

A photograph of the scene, shared on social media, shows a number of cars parked randomly on the street.

Ness Tranter, who lives on Rushdale Avenue, wrote on the post: “It’s like that all the time. They park on my way.

“I am disabled and sometimes need an ambulance, I have no chance of joining me.

“I have been in contact with the council so many times and nothing is done.”

In the photo, shared on Spotted Littleover, parked cars are blocking the road at the junction.

Sarah Brammer, who also lives in the area, said the situation was the same every morning.

She said parents with strollers and small children “must get on the road” because the sidewalks are blocked with cars.

Another resident of the region, Gulinder Dorka, said that he had faced parking lots accused in the past “only to be abused”.

In response to the complaints, Derby City Council said it was aware of the problems in the area.

A board spokesperson said, “We are aware of the problems on Rushdale Avenue during school break and pickup hours and the difficulties here are very similar to the parking problems in many schools across the country for small periods each day.

“The Council handles complaints accordingly and our civil law enforcement and public protection officers patrol these locations as often as possible based on the level of need.”

