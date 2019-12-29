advertisement

Greta Gerwig’s Oscar nominee could reach domestic $ 100 million; This number also indicates a lesser fate for the “Star Wars” trilogy.

The business with high stakes after the holiday is in full swing. The weekend after Christmas is expected to be just under $ 200 million, about $ 30 million a year earlier. The biggest difference comes from the second weekend for $ 72 million for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which brought in about $ 25 million more than last year’s Aquaman.

“Skywalker” is clearly a success, although it’s a significant drop from the two previous main cannon entries that were released in late December 2015 and 2017. The strong sequel to Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” helps improve results. “Frozen II” and “Spies in Disguise” (officially 20th Century Fox) accounted for just over half of the business.

The same studios took third and fourth place with “Little Women” and “Frozen II”. Greta Gerwig’s film looks like the only other December release that shows $ 100 million domestically.

Mainly because of “Skywalker”, the recent weeks will cut the 2018 fall by about $ 100 million. Overall, we will decrease by 4% at the end of the year. More key indexes of what this means, good and bad, later this week.

Disney

Skywalker fell 59% on the second weekend and is $ 1 million ahead of Jedi (down 67%). However, “Jedi” opened earlier and ended its second weekend before December 25th – days that were much more difficult than the weekend immediately after. It also started 25% better.

By December 29, 2017, Jedi had sales of $ 484 million. Skywalker is $ 362 million. “Jedi” added another $ 148 million before it was done. Skywalker has time this week from Monday to Wednesday to add high-end numbers to its total, but it will likely fall from there. The competition is particularly strong on the second weekend in January.

Some industry insiders say this would come close to “Jedi”, but it’s hard to see anything happen near it. I think it will end up in the $ 500 to $ 525 million range. That’s a huge number, but as the finale of the restart trilogy, it’s slightly below the optimum. Part of the blame might be the calendar: it opened five days later as a “Jedi” and only had a limited number of days to thrive.

The third weekend of “Jumanji: The Next Level” saw an excellent increase of 33%. At $ 175 million, it’s a long way to go to the surprising $ 400 million of “Welcome to the Jungle” in 2017. This franchise will likely be an integral part of the upcoming holidays.

“Frozen II” is alone among the sequels, as it aims to increase compared to its predecessor. It has already reached the adjusted domestic total for membership in 2013 and is almost certain to reach $ 500 million – possibly more than Skywalker. The rich get richer.

Sony

Some are surprised by the performance of “Little Women”. So far, it has been clearly outstanding, especially if its attraction relates to a gender (initially 70% female) and not necessarily to a maximum number of cinema-goers. However, the total to date of USD 29 million (probably USD 16.5 million for the weekend) corresponds exactly to our forecasts. More importantly, performance has been constant daily (Sony is now postponing Cinemascore’s results until Monday after opening, but anything but A- would be a surprise).

This prepares the film for a strong position that could lead to a $ 100 million catapult domestically. It started with an even stronger relative result in the much smaller UK / Ireland area ($ 6.3 million in four days). Even with $ 40 million and positioning on vacation, this was a risky venture for Sony. Now it looks like a good bet. After “Lady Bird”, Gerwig rises to the top of contemporary directors in decisive and commercial success. And it’s just getting started.

Fox

Blue Sky Animation’s “Spies in Disguise” – a company Disney inherited from its Fox acquisition – is behind its previous Christmas release, “Ferdinand”. His gross weekend was behind that of the previous film on his third weekend just after Christmas.

This was opened on Wednesday, but is clearly characterized by the combination “Frozen” / “Jumanji” and “Skywalker”. The films of the production company – including the “Ice Age” franchise – generally do much better internationally. The opening abroad in about half of the existing markets amounts to 16 million US dollars. Stakes are high because Disney offers many animation options. If this doesn’t work (budget unknown, but previous efforts tend to cost $ 100 million or more), it could affect Blue Sky’s future.

Courtesy of A24

The performance of “Uncut Gems” is the player who exceeded expectations, even though it brought in less than the two brand new Christmas Day releases. After just five days of play (it started in five cinemas), it’s already $ 21 million. This contradicts the Cinemascore response (C +, usually a sign of quick death), with the days after this first query showing a steady response.

What does that tell us? Polarize better, a large part of the audience loves it as much as others hate it. Adam Sandler, who stretched, also aroused interest. Combine this with the proven functions of A24 to realize and maximize unusual original projects. This is easier to understand.

But also “Uncut Gems” has shied away, which becomes a really big story with “Knives Out”. It opened on Thanksgiving with the hope of a decent deal before it gave way at Christmas. Instead, it ended up in 6th place this weekend, with gross growth of 55%, despite losing a quarter of its theaters. The comedy / mystery is now $ 110 million, with an additional $ 20 to $ 25 million possible.

Behind them are the “Cats” # 8, which fell 27% after a weak opening. Do not wait more than a week before you disappear into the cinematic fate of the cats that is waiting for you. “Bombshell” at # 9 also dropped 8%, with a clear need to get some awards to stay in the race. Clint Eastwood’s below-average “Richard Jewell” completes the list, although it has increased by 17%.

“Knives Out”, “Uncut Gems” and “Little Women” also saw their Oscar chances, which were strengthened by the public response. We give all three distributors the right to play their new releases.

The top ten

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) week 2; Last weekend # 1

$ 72,000,000 (-59%) at 4,406 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 16,341; Accumulated: $ 361,797,000

2. Jumanji: The next level (Sony) week 3; Last weekend # 2

$ 35,300,000 (+ 33%) in 4,227 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 8.351; Accumulated: $ 175,457,000

3. Little women (Sony) NEW – Cinemascore: not reported; Metacritical: 91; Estimated budget: $ 40 million

$ 16,525,000 in 3,308 theaters; PTA: $ 4,995; Accumulated: $ 29,000,000

4. Frozen II (Disney) week 6; Last weekend # 3

$ 16,500,000 (+ 27%) in 3,265 theaters (-600); PTA: $ 5,054; Accumulated: $ 421,291,000

5. Spies in disguise (20th Century Fox) NEW – Cinemascore: A-; Metacritic:; Estimated budget: $ 100 million

$ 13,200,000 in 3,502 cinemas; PTA: $ 3,769; Accumulated: $ 22,099,000

6. Knife out (Lionsgate) week 5; Last weekend # 5

$ 9,725,000 (+ 55%) in 2,022 theaters (-513); PTA: $ 4,810; Accumulated: $ 110,237,000

7. Uncut gemstones (A24) week 3; Last weekend # 15

$ 9,553,000 (+ 3,587%) in 2,341 cinemas (+2,336); PTA: $ 4,068; Accumulated: $ 21,077,000

8. Cats (Universal) week 2; Last weekend # 4

$ 4,830,000 (-27%) at 3,380 cinemas (no change); PTA: $ 1,429; Accumulated: USD 17,820,000

9th bomb (Lionsgate) week 3; Last weekend # 6

$ 4,700,000 (-8%) in 1,480 cinemas (unchanged); PTA: $ 1,429; Accumulated: $ 15,631,000

10. Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.) Week 3; Last weekend #

$ 3,010,000 (+ 17%) in 2,502 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 1,203; Accumulated: $ 16,064,000

