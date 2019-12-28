advertisement

My heart lifts as I approach the small crescent-shaped “shelf desk” that was built here between two front windows in Orchard House, a historic house museum in Concord, Massachusetts. Furniture rarely triggers an emotional reaction for me, but in the literary sense, this desk and the room in which it is located are sacred. After all, this was the bedroom of the American author Louisa May Alcott, and at this desk (which her father built for her when the family moved here in 1858) she wrote her extremely successful novel. Little woman in 1868 when she was 35.

12 REAL-LIFE DOWNTON ABBEY GOALS

QUICK START GUIDE FOR BOSTON

advertisement

HAVE A BLAST IN THESE STAR WARS FILM POINTS

The Orchard House, Concord, MA. Image: Alamy.

Alcott wrote the coming-of-age fairy tale in two parts in response to her publisher’s request for a “girl story”. The semi-autobiographical narrative tells of the lives and adventures of the young March sisters (Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy) during the American Civil War (and the post-war period). The heroines are based on Alcott (“Jo”) and her three sisters.

The book was an instant hit, thanks largely to its main character, Jo March, an energetic, free-thinking, outspoken, timeless heroine who continues to inspire readers, writers and filmmakers. Jo has been featured on the screen several times – by Katharine Hepburn in 1933, June Allyson in 1944, Winona Ryder in 1994, Maya Hawke in 2017 and Saoirse Ronan in the new version by Greta Gerwig with Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Emma Watson.

During some events in Little woman in fact, it happened when the Alcott sisters lived elsewhere (for example, in the nearby The Wayside house, which the family owned from 1845 to 1852). In the book, Alcott bases the March family’s house on the Orchard House, which the Alcotts occupied until 1877.

Old Manse at Minute Man National Historic Park, where the well-known American authors Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorn once lived.

JOY AT FIRST SIGHT

Orchard House, named for the 40 apple trees that the Alcotts planted here, is a two-minute walk from the Hawthorne Inn where I live. As soon as it is in sight, I am overwhelmed with joy. After reading the book again on the flight to Boston (30 km southeast of here), I was reminded of how much I loved this story as a girl. And the two-and-a-half-timbered half-timbered and clapboard house, a manor house from the 1650s that Alcott’s father combined with a smaller farmhouse, is a character in itself.

When I look at the windows – their frames are not quite even, the curtains are partially pulled back – I am thinking about the possibility of seeing a ghost, perhaps from someone who lived here or from someone who cares deeply about people who inhabited this place.

MEET THE ALKOTTEN

Whether you like it or not, the Alcott presence at Orchard House – a museum that has been in existence for more than a century – is real. 80 percent of the objects contained in them belonged to them and illuminate the individual family members. In the kitchen, for example, my guide points out the expensive soapstone basin that Louisa May Alcott bought for her hardworking, passionate mother Abigail (Marmee) after she became wealthy from there Little woman Royalty and some innovations that her father – Amos Bronson Alcott, an advanced educator, transcendentalist, abolitionist and vegan – added to make their home life easier (including a clothes horse and hot water boiler / storage).

In the dining room, I learn that May (“Amy”), the youngest sister, was a talented artist who studied in Europe thanks to her older sister. May married at the age of 38, but died the following year (1879) a few weeks after the birth of a daughter, Louisa May, known as Lulu. (The aunt of her namesake, who, unlike “Jo”, was never married or had her own children, raised the child.) Many of May’s works can be seen throughout the house.

As shown in Little womanThe tender and shy Elizabeth (“Beth”), the second youngest sister, fell ill with scarlet fever and died a few years later, in 1858. Her small pipe organ and her portrait can also be seen here. In the adjoining salon, the oldest sister of the theater, Anna (“Meg”), married John Bridge Pratt on May 23, 1860 – a wedding that was remembered in 1860 Little woman when Meg married John Brooke. Upstairs, in Louisa May Alcott’s bedroom, Anna’s gray wedding dress is laid out. We hear that it is usually issued a few weeks after their wedding day and then kept safe again.

The Old Manse is a historic mansion that is famous for its American literary associations.

At Alcott’s desk, I imagine how she opens her heart with the pen for hours, but also takes time to run – an activity that gives her joy and feels close to nature and the divine. I imagine that this exercise could have affected the positions of your “mood pillow” in the living room. She would stand this cylindrical pillow upright to let the family know that they could approach it, or horizontally if not.

We end our tour in Mr. Alcott’s study. The room is adorned with pictures, which also include other transcendentalists, neighbors and friends such as Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, as well as a bust of the renowned sculptor Daniel Chester French.

THE STORY IS HERE

This carefully preserved room is not the only Concord place where you can immerse yourself in the past. Other options are Ralph Waldo Emerson House; The street side; Minute man national park; the old manse in which emerson designed Nature; and Walden Pond, where Thoreau conducted his experiment on his own.

However, Orchard House is my favorite on a two-week trip through New England. Being here really feels like immersing yourself in Alcott’s classic novel … and of course an important part of her life.

Orchard House is located in Concord, Massachusetts, half an hour’s drive from central Boston.

TOURING

The Orchard House is open all year round (except January 1st through January 2nd, Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter).

STAY THERE

The boutique bed and breakfast Hawthorne Inn (around 1860) has seven luxurious guest rooms.

advertisement