advertisement

Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast Ep 105: Gerwig delves deeply into the adaptation of Alcott’s Amy and the End, and explains how it gave the film a modern feel for dance.

When director Greta Gerwig introduced each of the four March sisters at the beginning of her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women”, each of them had already gone in their own direction of adulthood. Even if the youngest sister Beth (Eliza Scanlen) takes her home, the four sisters will never be reunited.

“They will never be together again, not the four,” said Gerwig when she was a guest on the podcast of the IndieWire Filmmaker Toolkit. “When I realized that this had to do with the book, I found it unbearably heartbreaking when they were in their own lives. I thought,” Oh, what you miss is gone. “

advertisement

Gerwig plays with the time to structure her adaptation. She begins with the sisters in early adulthood and then looks back on seven years when they lived in the family home as teenagers. Essentially, history moves back and forth between the aspirations of youth and the reality of adulthood.

connected

connected

“(I wanted to) play with the icon of ‘Little Women’ because when I change the time and we set it in adulthood, when we do some of the warm, cozy scenes from ‘Little Women’ that everyone knows – I am gathered around the fire and read a letter from Pa – it has a different level of meaning because it is the pain that is gone, “said Gerwig. “Whatever that moment was, it is gone, whatever the position of the writer is for me, you always write what has already passed.”

Subscribe to the Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast through Apple Podcasts

As Kate Erbland of IndieWire wrote, the Amy character created by Gerwig and actress Florence Pugh is a refreshing change. During the podcast, Gerwig talked about how much she identified with Amy when she read Little Women again to adjust. Especially the way Amy gives up her painting in Paris when she realizes that she will never be a great artist.

“It is unbearable for Amy that she will not be a genius, and I really understand that,” said Gerwig. “I think a lot of people with artistic ambitions understand, because if you love art and see that you won’t be big, I find it painful.”

Starting in adulthood helped create a more serious Amy who is a child in the first half of the book. Gerwig also found that Amy’s lines of dialogue, as they were written by Alcott, were the most profound and that she kept emphasizing and to which she returned.

“I thought when I read it again:” Oh my god, Amy is so much better than I would have ever allowed her to, “Gerwig said.” I also realized that the character who says most clearly what she is is who we hated for so long, what an interesting diagnosis of our culture. It’s so clear – I want these things – and then it goes after them. “

Wilson Webb

Despite the gravity that Gerwig found in Little Women, the writer / director wanted her adaptation to move, a sense of dance and lightness in the way it was told in film. An important part of it was to get the cameraman Yorick Le Saux to shoot. During the podcast, Gerwig talked about how the beauty of “I Am Love” and the movement of “Carlos” drew her to the DP “Little Women”.

“It was the movement in” Carlos “that he had that was relentless, almost as if I had felt a certain unrest behind the camera,” said Gerwig. “I could feel him and I liked that. I think sometimes with historical pieces you run the risk of giving the impression that everything is nailed to the ground, and I felt that if I could achieve this lightness and this kind of disrespect for camera movement, it would remove some of this gravity and I think it was a big part of why people say it feels modern. “

While the camera was more formal, static and distant in adulthood, Gerwig and Le Saux relied heavily on camera movements for the flashbacks, so that the camera had the quality “weight on earth, like a dancer”. rather than the floating feeling of a steadicam. Gerwig draws a strong connection between the way these camera movements take place, the speed of her dialogue and the work she has done together with the editor Nick Houy.

“(Nick and I) watched French New Wave films, especially Truffaut … because they’re contemporary films, but they don’t feel like it and it’s hard to know why, but part of it is cutting” said Gerwig. “It only gives you small moments and they are cut off before you settle in. It cuts a stroke (landing). I am very hesitant in the country because I like to keep the ball in the air. I have one Rhythm, but I have to get involved. “

The Filmmaker Toolkit podcast is available for Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, SoundCloud and Google Play Music. The music used in this podcast comes from the score “Marina Abramovic: The artist is present”, courtesy of the composer Nathan Halpern.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement