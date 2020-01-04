advertisement

The filmmaker’s second outing is loaded with imaginative, popular, and thoroughly researched costumes by the Oscar-nominated costume designer.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig is primarily a film fan and cinephile. No wonder that the director of “Little Women” can conjure up some of her favorite pieces from the field of underground art quickly and with little effort. This is the case when it comes to the work of costume designer Jacqueline Durran, a long-time employee of Gerwig’s self-known favorite filmmaker Mike Leigh, who is a genius of good in Gerwig’s eyes. “Your work is thematic and intellectual, without ever giving the impression that you are beating the audience over the head,” Gerwig told Durran’s IndieWire late last year. “Jacqueline does things without feeling too heavy. It is always in the context of life and characters. “

When it was time to put the crew together for their second film, a new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel “Little Women”, Gerwig wanted to bring Durran’s genius into her filmmaking. Known for the costumes of time-specific features from “Atonement” and “Pride and Prejudice” to “Lord. Turner ”and“ Darkest Hour ”was Durran’s obvious fit for a film set in New England in the 1860s.

“One of the great joys of making a big movie on a big screen is the ability to work with artisans,” said Gerwig. “I think she was the very first person I wanted to work with and it started very early for us. I was able to go to London and spend days with her, pondering and researching ideas and talking about feeling and developing a common language. “

While Durran is a dedicated researcher when it comes to making her costumes – this is the woman you want to talk to about time-specific fabrics, when certain colors came into fashion, and how exactly the cut of a suit changed from decade to decade – Many of her best ideas come from collaboration and conversation. This happened with “Little Women”, who brought their characters and their world to life through thoughtful decisions, down to the cut of a hat they wear or the way a particular petticoat looks out from under a skirt.

“Our idea of ​​the March family was that they were kind of a strange, free hippie family,” she said. “They are different from everyone else, they made their own clothes and they didn’t look like the other girls. But to do that you have to know what the other girls look like, so it was about creating the world and to create these March women. “

Gerwig said that she and Durran were also inspired by the photographs by Julia Margaret Cameron (“Girls who looked like girls, girls you could see at a liberal arts college”) and the paintings by Winslow Homer. “One of my favorite things to do was that we fell in love with this boy in a Winslow-Homer painting that wore that particular type of hat, runs across, and then has a little flap in the back,” said Gerwig. “She recreated the hat for Jo and wears it when she wants to go to the theater, and she wears it again when she wants to cut her hair. The peculiarity that Jacqueline recreates a hat from a painting is why she does it that way is how it is. “

Durran’s research gave Gerwig’s film more freedom and flexibility than the filmmaker originally expected. Take, for example, the “Jordan Mandel” clothes bike that Meg March (Emma Watson) and her friends are wearing during a lively birthday dance. Gerwig was worried that the poppy pastels would not fit at the time, but Durran knew better.

“There were certain colors that I asked myself: are they too light?” Said Gerwig. “And then she said to me: ‘No, no, no, in the 1850s they had just figured out how to dye fabric in bright colors. So some of the colors seem too bright, that’s what people wore because they enjoyed being able to dye. ‘ “

Colors have always played a big role in the world of “little women”, and Gerwig and Durran continued the tradition of assigning each of the March girls (Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh) a color that was used by them Handwriting is done with a twist. “Jo’s color is red, that’s from the book, and that’s her color because it represents anger and passion and lust and ambition,” said Gerwig. “And when she’s a girl, she wears a bright red dress or a bright red petticoat under everything she wears, but as a woman it’s just a bright red handkerchief around her neck.”

When it was time to put her mother on, Durran painted every single color in her appearance to better reflect her connection. That’s why star Laura Dern wears so much paisley in the film, it’s not a random choice. It’s all part of a comprehensive character and movie experience. “That’s why Marmee came to all these rich paisleys because their dresses have every color of girl in them, because who she is has gone into each of these girls. It was just so wonderful,” she said.

However, Durran’s attention to detail went far beyond cut, color and fabric. She also sought to make costumes that say something deeper about the characters in the film. One of the most defining looks of Jo (Ronan) is putting on a military jacket when she has to buckle up and write. The obvious connection between military precision and Jo’s full-force writing technology was made through the direct collaboration between Durran and Ronan.

“Saoirse and Jacqueline are the people who came up with this idea, when Jo writes, she is wearing a military jacket,” said Gerwig. “The military jacket is based on real jackets from the 1840s that Jo would have got in some rag pocket or something. It came to the idea that, as Jo writes, it is a military campaign that literally takes up space.”

“Little Women” also offered Durran many opportunities to dress a wide range of male characters, including Timothée Chalamet as the Marchs’ beloved neighbor, Laurie. Even though most eagle eyes are unable to find out why Laurie’s wardrobe looks a little different from his colleagues, it’s clear that something about his suits doesn’t fit the shape. It’s branded, Durran’s attention focused on how to irrevocably connect character and costume.

“The cut of Laurie’s suits is based on the cut of suits that would have existed in the 1840s, which is too early for the period of the film, except that he was now raised by his grandfather and largely in Europe,” said Gerwig. “So he’s coming back to the US because he’s orphaned and his grandfather doesn’t know what happened in fashion, so his suits are (from an earlier era). The peculiarity of this kind of thing is wonderful.”

Even before “Little Women” came onto the market for Christmas, fans were enthusiastic about one of the more inventive elements of costume design: How Ronan and Chalamet often changed costumes at Durran’s urging. It turned out that not only Laurie and Jo swapped, but most of the performers, especially the sisters, made it all the better to give every outfit a lively feeling.

“Laurie and Jo are changing? If you notice it, you notice it, if you don’t, it’s still subliminal, but that’s exactly what it should be, “said Gerwig.” Jacqueline put clothes in people’s caravans and said, “Put on the outfit from what is there together. “Everything was separate, which made it feel more modern. Even if it looks like a dress, it actually separates. There would be the tops and bottoms, and then it could be a top with longer sleeves or a top with shorter ones, it could somehow fit together. She would let the actors decide how to dress up as their character. “

Gerwig sees it as Durran doing “exactly the kind of job” that she loves. The costumes are “so embedded in filmmaking and character that they never attract attention, but are always excellent.” Gerwig added: “She also has the ability to do things that are more urgent and enhanced. … It has a way of costuming antique pieces so that they look like clothes, not like costumes that they consider to be a special talent. It is so good that it goes unnoticed because you think it simply exists. “

“Little Women” is now in theaters.

