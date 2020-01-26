advertisement

The scripter winner often wins the adapted script at the Oscars.

The USC Libraries Scripter Awards recognize the best film and television adaptations of the year and the works on which they are based. This group of academics, professionals, and critics (for whom I vote) often predicts the Oscar race for the adapted script.

While Netflix dominated this year’s nominations with three adapted screenplays, the films were taken over by The Irishman (Steve Zaillian adapted Charles Brandt’s I Heard You Paint Houses) and The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten adapted his own play) and Susannah Grant Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman’s limited series “Incredible”, the winners were Amazon’s “Fleabag” (theater and series author Phoebe Waller-Bridge was in London) and Sony’s “Little Women”, whose writer Greta Gerwig made a heartfelt speech. This could mean another win at the WGA Awards next week and on Oscar Night in the Adapted Screenplay category.

“It’s the book of my life,” said Gerwig of Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women”. “Reading and reading this book through my childhood made me what I am today. She wrote about girls who wanted and longed and dreamed. This process of adapting a 150 year old novel was a duet or conversation with someone who is no longer there. In the middle of the night I was sure that I could speak to her. I hope the film is a gift for the next generation of women. “

Last year’s Scripter winners were the exception: screenwriters Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini were not nominated for an Oscar. They adapted Peter Rock, the author of “My Abandonment”.

The previous year was more typical because the Scripter Award went to screenwriter James Ivory (who won the Oscar) and author André Aciman. Previous winners include “Moonlight”, “The Big Short” and “The Imitation Game”, all of which have been awarded Oscars. In fact, eight Scripter award winners were demanding Oscars before 2019.

The finalists for the filming are sorted alphabetically by film title:

Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa for “Dark Waters” (Focus Features) based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPonts Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich.

Steven Zaillian for “The Irishman” (Netflix), based on the non-fiction book “I Heard You Paint Houses” (Steerforth Press) by Charles Brandt.

Taika Waititi for “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight), based on the novel “Caging Skies” (Harry N. Abrams) by Christine Leunens.

Greta Gerwig for “Little Women” (Sony), based on the Signet Classics novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Anthony McCarten for “The Two Popes” (Netflix), based on his play “The Pope” (Flatiron Books).

Amazon

The finalists for television were in alphabetical order by series title:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the first episode of “Fleabag” (Amazon), based on her eponymous one-woman piece, available from Nick Hern Books.

Joel Fields and Steven Levenson for the episode “Nowadays” from “Fosse / Verdon” (FX), based on the biography “Fosse” by Sam Wasson from Mariner Books.

Emerald Fennell for the episode “Nice and Neat” by “Killing Eve” (BBC America) based on the novel “Codename Villanelle” (Mulholland Books) by Luke Jennings.

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman for the first episode of “Incredible” (Netflix) and based on the article “An Incredible History of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong of ProPublica and The Marshall Project.

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being” from HBO’s “Watchmen”, based on the DC comic series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

The USC Libraries announced the winners and screenwriters in the USC Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library on Saturday. In addition to the screenwriters who adapt their stories, Scripter has also distinguished authors of printed works since 1988. In 2016, the USC libraries introduced a new scripter award for television adaptation. TV and film finalists compete in separate categories.

Under the chairmanship of screenwriter and USC professor Howard Rodman, the Scripter Selection Committee selected the finalists from a field of 61 film and 58 television adaptations in 2020. The selection committee includes film critics Leonard Maltin and Kenneth Turan. Authors Lisa Belkin, Steve Erickson and Michael Ondaatje; Screenwriters Larry Karaszewski, Wesley Strick and Erin Cressida Wilson; Producers Tony Ganz, Gail Mutrux, Linda Reisman and Suzanne Todd; and USC Deans Elizabeth Daley from the School of Cinematic Arts and Catherine Quinlan from the USC Libraries.

