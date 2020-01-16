advertisement

For the first time since 2014, four or more Best Picture nominees in North America raised more than $ 100 million

Sony “Little Women” hopes that renewed interest in recognition of the awards on Monday will bring the drama closer to $ 100 million. In this case, the list of the best pictures for 2020 will bring a multi-year drought to a halt at the Oscar box office.

Four times in the 2010s, the Best Picture nomination field had at least four nominations totaling more than $ 100 million in North America. But since 2015 there have never been more than three in a year. This year’s field already has three: “Ford vs. Ferrari” ($ 111 million), “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” ($ 141 million) and by far the biggest win “Joker” ($ 334 million -Dollar).

That number could rise to five if “Little Women” and Universal “1917” exceeded the $ 100 million mark. Little Women, which was widely released on Christmas Day, will hit the mark first at $ 74 million. “1917”, which opened last weekend after a two-week limited run to $ 37 million, and has a total volume of $ 48 million.

In general, there have been one or two populist competitors in the last ten years of the Oscars Best Picture races, in which a large number of cinema-goers competed against five or six arthouse competitors who completed their theater runs in a limited edition. While “Joker” is certainly the biggest box office hit, there are far more films this year that the general public across the country have seen more of.

The only two Bonafide art house films in the race this year are Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit”, which earned $ 22 million from a 787-screen run, and NEON’s Korean import, “Parasite”, which released $ 25 million last weekend. Dollar Exceeds The current 345 screens are increasing again as NEON tries to take advantage of renewed interest in Bong Joon-ho’s thriller.

The wildcard is of course Netflix. This year they have two Best Picture contestants in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, both of which had an extremely limited and shortened cinema run before they started streaming early. As usual, Netflix hasn’t released box office numbers for any of these films, but even without them, there are some signs that both films have a remarkable following. Nielsen reported that 13.2 million viewers watched “The Irishman” in the first five days of streaming, while “Marriage Story” was trending worldwide on the day of its release on Twitter, and an internet meme from the fight between Adam Driver and Scarlett launched Johansson ,

Without the runaway in Joker, the six nominees with registered box office numbers have an average gross domestic product of $ 69.6 million. For comparison, the nine films nominated for Best Film two years ago, including “Get Out” and “Dunkirk”, had an average of 63.4 million on the day the nominations were released U.S. dollar. Overall, the $ 751 million gross of this year’s nominees on North America’s nomination day are the highest since 2012, except for the previous year, when the $ 700 million hit “Black Panther” was on his list.

While the lack of a varied nomination list has frustrated many both inside and outside the industry, the fact that so many competitors are well known must be a relief for ABC, who will rely on the appeal of the films and stars in the race for that Awaken the interest of the audience and ensure that the ratings for the hostless Oscars do not drop again.

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL RATING “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (pictured) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The Cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

