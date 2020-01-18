advertisement

The two-time Oscar winner was surprised that director Greta Gerwig turned his score into a ballet.

After reading Greta Gerwig’s radical, non-linear adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women”, the composer Alexandre Desplat asked the director about her musical ideas: “Mozart meets David Bowie” was her unexpected answer. He was amazed, but had no intention of creating a kind of retro / modern fusion. But after digging deeper, he began to think about the youthful energy of Mozart and the restless energy of Bowie.

“I saw it as ambivalence,” said Desplat, two-time Oscar winner (“The Shape of Water”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”). “The music should always have gravitas and be happy and have a lot of rhythm, as Mozart and David Bowie did. A tune you can follow. “

The best musical strategy, however, was to capture Saoirse Ronans Jo’s creative thought process when she wrote her autobiographical novel about her family. This was anchored in Gerwig’s storytelling as represented by Jo as a literary, proto-feminist pioneer from the late 19th century.

“It’s not a writer’s story – it’s a story that is written,” he said. “The feeling of her mind jumping from one idea to the next, with chord changes that are unexpected but still progressing and pushing the ink into the pen to get faster. I didn’t see the story as flashbacks. She doesn’t know how to put the story together, where to start, it’s everywhere. And when you think about childhood, you don’t think about linear continuity. Memories are filled with faces and events. The beach, the snow, your teacher, your siblings. “

The opening of the film, when Jo hurried through the street to present her short story to a New York editor (Tracy Letts), prompted the composer to think about letting the melodies run rhythmically while she was running. “And the music kind of vibrates,” said Desplat. “It’s like punctuation when you write. That’s what I wanted to find out for the film, those moments of punctuation, acceleration, and the unexpected change of instrument chords.”

In the instrumentation, Desplat focused on strings and piano, occasionally harp for lonely moments of melancholy. “As incredibly modern as the costumes, makeup, and hair are, they still seem to date from the 19th century,” he added. “And I was obsessed with it (number four because of the four sisters). The string quartet … with two wings and four hands. Melodic lines, both in the upper register, both in the lower register. “

And Desplat was inspired by the beauty of nature that looked like a snow globe and the grace of the performances (including Florence Pugh as Amy, Emma Watson as Meg and Eliza Scanlen as Beth). “You have all these dreams of passion and romance and you have an incredible life as an artist,” he said. “These are incredible characters that Louisa May Alcott created.”

But the composer was pleasantly surprised at the amount of music in the film. It was wall to wall, like a ballet. “I had no idea that Greta wanted the music to be a driving force of the film until I saw it,” said Desplat. “I thought the music would play and help us to go through the characters and the story. This is rarely wrong, but Greta was so open to what the music could bring. “

