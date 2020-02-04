advertisement

They played the Runnerup Bowl. It brought the two losers of the conference championship games together, and Vince Lombardi hated it.

Green Bay played against Cleveland and immediately started on the six-yard line.

Jim Brown got the ball four times. He never came to the end zone.

“Willie Wood was 5-foot-10 and he was the first man to nail him the first three times, and then the second man the fourth time,” said Dave Robinson on Tuesday. “It wasn’t just tap-tap-tap. You could hear these hits.”

Wood was 83 when he died on Monday. He has not communicated in the past 10 years. His family and good friend Bob Schmidt of the NFL Retired Players Association are likely to donate his brain to Boston University’s CTE Center.

But when Robinson visited Wood and mentioned an interception, especially the one that separated the Packers in the first Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs, Woods eyes sparkled.

“We had Big Willie and Little Willie,” said Robinson. “Big Willie was Willie Davis. Coach (Vince) Lombardi would communicate with us about him. But someone would ask Coach about Little Willie and his face would light up and he would say, “Little Willie is the best security in the NFL.”

This undated photo shows Willie Wood of the Green Bay Packers who died on Monday at the age of 83. (AP Photo / File)

Little Willie was 5-foot-10. He could dip a basketball with two hands, and he could jump and touch the crossbar. He still has the NFL record for most consecutive starts through security. He had an average of four interceptions per year for 12 years and was eight times a pro bowler and hall of famer.

A brain trauma robs a man of everything, including the stories he could have told. Wood was the first African American quarterback in the AAWU to develop into the Pac-12. He was the starter for Don Clark in 1959, and the Trojans were 8-2.

“Nobody really mentioned it, it wasn’t a big deal,” said Schmidt, a USC teammate who had moved from Notre Dame and thought he could be the quarterback. After all, he was 6-foot-4. Instead, he became Wood’s closest friend for life.

“They said they didn’t want to play Willie in the quarterback because he threw the ball too hard,” said Robinson. “Can you belive that?”

Recruitment was different. Al Davis was with Clark and went to Washington to bring the players back. He contacted a youth coach named Bill Butler who connected him to Wood, who played in harsh environments at Armstrong High School.

“They had the first black and white all-star public school game against St. Johns, and it was like a man against a boy when Willie came on the field,” said Schmidt. “But Willie needed grades, so Al brought him to Coalinga JC.

“It was a 3,000-mile bus ride, and when Willie got off the bus, the bus said, ‘Welcome to Coalinga. Be in your room at 10 p.m. and don’t look at the white girls. “That was his introduction to California.”

Wood was not designed, so Butler wrote a letter of recommendation to Lombardi. When Wood arrived in Green Bay, there were two more African Americans on the team, and none could find a suitable hairdresser in the city. They asked Lombardi to have their hair cut in Milwaukee, and Lombardi listened.

From 1961 the Packers won five championships in seven seasons, including the first two Super Bowls. They were the first dominant franchise after the Colts defeated the Giants in the 1958 NFL championship, making the league a national habit. Wood, Herb Adderley, Bob Jeter and Tom Brown held back the defense.

“He didn’t just know his job, he knew everyone,” said Robinson. “I would ask him why he knew where I should be, and he said,” Because if you don’t know the whole defense, you won’t do your job. ”

“Teams would take the option and I would start playing and Willie would shout” pass, pass, “and he was always right.”

Nowadays it doesn’t take that long for Packers’ Roll to be called. Bart Starr died on May 26, Forrest Gregg on April 12. Jeter, Bob Skoronski and Jim Taylor left the company in 2018.

Max McGee, who scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl history with a blood alcohol counter that could have put him in jail, hasn’t been around for a long time, but buddy Paul Hornung, who runs late at night, is 84 and does commercials for Heisman House. Hornung said his epitaph should read: “He spent his whole life on scholarships.”

It would be nice if more ex-players could live all their lives.

“I keep my blood pressure low,” said Robinson. “But I’m 78. I’m doing pretty well for 78. If I were 55 I might not say the same thing.”

